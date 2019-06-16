Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post sales of $4.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $1.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $64.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.46 million to $132.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $168.43 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $350.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 264,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 2.28. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $458,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,218. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

