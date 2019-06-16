Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will report sales of $91.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.99 million. Tile Shop reported sales of $92.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full-year sales of $364.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.60 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $394.65 million, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $400.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.31 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tile Shop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $447,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tile Shop by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tile Shop by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 6,798.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tile Shop by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 170,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

