Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will report sales of $91.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.99 million. Tile Shop reported sales of $92.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full-year sales of $364.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.60 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $394.65 million, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $400.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.31 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tile Shop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $447,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tile Shop by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tile Shop by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 6,798.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tile Shop by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 170,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tile Shop (TTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.