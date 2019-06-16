Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $594.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.24). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

In related news, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $273,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $121,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 188,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,971. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

