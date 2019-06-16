Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Yum China by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Yum China by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,664,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,558,000 after buying an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Yum China by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Yum China by 15.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,097,000 after buying an additional 365,048 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $78,214.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $466,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,724 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,676. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. OTR Global raised Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/yum-china-holdings-inc-nyseyumc-shares-bought-by-lazard-asset-management-llc.html.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.