Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $578,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,221,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $666,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $654,300.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $622,200.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $602,700.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $613,200.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Howard Lerman sold 150 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $3,183.00.

Yext stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.13. Yext Inc has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yext by 87.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

