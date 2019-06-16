XEL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a market cap of $2.59 million and $7,348.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XEL has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054217 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000347 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.