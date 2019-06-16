Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $56,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mays Davenport sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $63,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $181,209 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Stephens lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

