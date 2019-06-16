Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $278,000 Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 5,948.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.40. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Resendez purchased 2,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,466.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $278,000 Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-has-278000-holdings-in-international-bancshares-corp-nasdaqiboc.html.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.