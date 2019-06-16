Wrap Technologies’ (WRTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock.

“We believe training instructors will continue to be a key element in the company’s success in the market and at the end of May had trained 375 instructors at over 60 agencies across the US.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

