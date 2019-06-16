Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,462,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 857.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,050 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fiserv by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,060,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,268 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $89.20. 1,803,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $91.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $7,789,900. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

