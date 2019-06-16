Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.43 Million

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to announce $208.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.84 million to $221.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $212.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $851.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $797.00 million to $918.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $925.21 million, with estimates ranging from $786.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 1,806,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $25.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

