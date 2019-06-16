Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 6,460 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,270,000 after purchasing an additional 878,654 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,498,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,300,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 107,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.66%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 198,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 243,400 shares of company stock worth $1,821,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

