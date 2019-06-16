Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.74 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,422 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,701,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,904,000 after acquiring an additional 268,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,582,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $213,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,281,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after acquiring an additional 136,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NetApp to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,322.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,980 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

