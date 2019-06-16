Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,380,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

