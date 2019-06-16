Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 143,086 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 143,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apache were worth $29,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,130,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,173,000 after buying an additional 1,828,617 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Apache by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,644,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $515,678,000 after buying an additional 1,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apache by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 945,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,525,000 after buying an additional 340,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apache by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,852,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,387,000 after buying an additional 176,822 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apache Co. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, EVP William Mark Meyer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

