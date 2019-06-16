Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Reduced by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,347,000 after purchasing an additional 463,452 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 93,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 278,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/wells-fargo-co-nysewfc-holdings-reduced-by-rikoon-group-llc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.