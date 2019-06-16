Wedbush Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

GBT stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,543,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 1,094,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,329,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,921,000 after buying an additional 521,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,826,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.