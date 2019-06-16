Weber Alan W Has $729,000 Stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Weber Alan W trimmed its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Sunday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. 8,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,884. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

