Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 153.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.84 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/wealthfront-advisers-llc-has-584000-holdings-in-atmos-energy-co-nyseato.html.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.