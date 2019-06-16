Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,248,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16,331.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 68,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $94,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,535.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $41,456.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/wealth-alliance-advisory-group-llc-purchases-500-shares-of-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-nasdaqctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.