Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Shares Up 1.5%

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.49. 5,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIVEF. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

