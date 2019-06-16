Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.22 ($32.81).

VIV stock opened at €24.48 ($28.47) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

