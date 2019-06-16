Viomi Technology’s (VIOT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

VIOT stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $593.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.00 million. Viomi Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 302,646 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.