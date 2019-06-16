Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vical were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vical during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VICL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Vical Incorporated has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.47.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Vical had a negative net margin of 1,002.10% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vical Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Vical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Vical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/vical-incorporated-nasdaqvicl-shares-bought-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.