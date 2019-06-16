Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,167,000 after buying an additional 515,513 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. The company had a trading volume of 710,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,311. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

