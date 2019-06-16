Venture Associates L. Index III Sells 60,051 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 60,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $281,639.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $4.40 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NERV. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/venture-associates-l-index-iii-sells-60051-shares-of-minerva-neurosciences-inc-nasdaqnerv-stock.html.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.