Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

