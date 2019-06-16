Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.
VEU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 3,087,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,291. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $53.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
