Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 3,087,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,291. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $53.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-nysearcaveu-stake-increased-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.