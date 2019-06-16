Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 222.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.55 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $126.12 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $128.10.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

