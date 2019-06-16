US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 422.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 78,720.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PGC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

PGC opened at $28.17 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $547.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $41.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $57,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

