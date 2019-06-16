US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,861.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $195,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,517.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.92 million. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/us-bancorp-de-decreases-position-in-juniper-networks-inc-nysejnpr.html.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.