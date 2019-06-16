Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.34 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uranium Energy by 104.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 459,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Uranium Energy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 70,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,081,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

