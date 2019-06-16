United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Decreased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/united-technologies-co-nyseutx-stake-decreased-by-hellman-jordan-management-co-inc-ma.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.