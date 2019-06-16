United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €33.00 Price Target at HSBC

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.08 ($57.07).

Shares of UTDI opened at €31.65 ($36.80) on Friday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 12-month high of €58.60 ($68.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

