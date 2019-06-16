United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Increased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. United Continental comprises 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Continental by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at $295,000. SRB Corp grew its position in shares of United Continental by 29.2% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 8,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of United Continental by 47.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at $4,763,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

