ugChain Price Tops $0.0044 (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One ugChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ugChain has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. ugChain has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $217,353.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $735.19 or 0.08127783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037897 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000585 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

