Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,494 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $375,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Standpoint Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

