Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $290,000 in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 31,936 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 161,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,314. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

