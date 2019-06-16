Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $487.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 682,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1,424.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 487,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after purchasing an additional 463,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 407,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

