Triggers Reaches One Day Volume of $34,590.00 (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. Triggers has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00362969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.44 or 0.02314741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00155692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

