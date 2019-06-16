Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 440,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 505,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 128,550 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

