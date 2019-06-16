Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,690 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in HP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 23,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in HP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.26.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,618 shares of company stock worth $1,612,360. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

