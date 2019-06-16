Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Trading 16.7% Higher

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL) traded up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,840,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 374,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56.

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Traverse Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

