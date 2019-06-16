TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00009489 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $495,386.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00191680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008433 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00100907 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005729 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,206,393 coins and its circulating supply is 16,090,889 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

