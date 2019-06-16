Thor Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,004,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8,750.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 992,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,953,000 after acquiring an additional 981,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,158,000 after acquiring an additional 656,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ecolab by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,324,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,153,000 after acquiring an additional 403,454 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $12,632,578.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,927,476. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.87. 749,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,512. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

