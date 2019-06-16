Thor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,104 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,012,000 after buying an additional 582,938 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 611,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 108,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

