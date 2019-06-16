THETA Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance and Coinbit. In the last week, THETA has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $111.60 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Coinbit, DDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit, Fatbtc, Bithumb, IDEX, Hotbit, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

