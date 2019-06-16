The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,640 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIC. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

FFIC opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

