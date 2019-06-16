The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,423 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,443,000 after buying an additional 122,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 30.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,573,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $118.27 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 18,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $2,061,276.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,055,102.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

