Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 6.1%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 1,497,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,052,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tenneco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $953,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 12,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

